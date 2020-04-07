LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 23,575 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

