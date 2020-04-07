LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 35,750 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

