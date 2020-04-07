LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of Palomar worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 250.25. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,082,500 shares of company stock worth $240,842,875.

