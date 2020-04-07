LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Group worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,263,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.