LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.29% of Cerner worth $55,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after acquiring an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

