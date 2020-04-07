LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 167.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,690 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 991,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 37,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

