LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $15.05 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

