LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.40% of Ares Capital worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

ARCC stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

