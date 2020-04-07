LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $22.19 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,240 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

