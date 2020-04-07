LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $218,399,000.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $420,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $420,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

NYSE DLR opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $143.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

