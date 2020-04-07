LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $55.46 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,546 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $55,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock worth $8,856,949. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

