LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $59.96 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $59,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.