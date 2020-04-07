LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth $62,932,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $213.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.37 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.46.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSG shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.