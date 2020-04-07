LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.24% of KKR & Co Inc worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

NYSE KKR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

