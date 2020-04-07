LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

