LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 389,630 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,630 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 4,161,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.60.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.