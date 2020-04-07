LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.