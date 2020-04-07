LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 3.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $48,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.87.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

