LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 193,058 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.41% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

