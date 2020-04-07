LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 110,430 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110,430 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 1.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

