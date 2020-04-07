LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 225,348 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,348 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.46% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSLX opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $838.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

