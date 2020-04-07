LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 42,250 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,250 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.
NYSE:AQN opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
