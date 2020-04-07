LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes $6.24 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 478,305 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from to in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.