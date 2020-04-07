LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $107.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, LHT has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a market capitalization of $631,709.33 and approximately $107.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.