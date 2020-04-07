Liberum Capital Boosts Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Plus500 to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of Plus500 stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,077.50 ($14.17). 1,768,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 920.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 850.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,101.50 ($14.49). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

In related news, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.