Liberum Capital Cuts GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Price Target to GBX 5

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 6.20 ($0.08) to GBX 5 ($0.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

LON GLIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 107,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,593. GLI Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.52 ($0.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

GLI Finance Company Profile

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

