Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

LON SPI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.21.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

