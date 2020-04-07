Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Peel Hunt lowered shares of 4imprint Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 4imprint Group to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,235.17 ($42.56).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock traded up GBX 76 ($1.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,906 ($25.07). 55,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($14.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,433.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.