Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,793. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

