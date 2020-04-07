LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,951.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.04591635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010800 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,609,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,787,811 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

