Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.32 ($229.44).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €165.85 ($192.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52-week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.