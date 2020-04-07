Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.32 ($229.44).

ETR:LIN opened at €165.85 ($192.85) on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12 month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €166.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

