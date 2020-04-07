Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $774,156.39 and $55,139.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02575098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00203027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

