Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Acquires $198,858.72 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 44,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $198,858.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 121,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,469. The company has a market cap of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

