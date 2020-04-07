Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $5.95 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Lisk has a market cap of $133.51 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00014718 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005591 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,010,178 coins and its circulating supply is 122,924,467 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Coindeal, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Exrates, Coinbe, YoBit, ChaoEX, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.