Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Braziliex and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.06 million and $81,389.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.02363088 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.68 or 1.00009449 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 670,461,081 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

