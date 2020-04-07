LiteCoin Ultra Trading Up 7.1% This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $1,209.30 and $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,657.56 or 1.99990637 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023253 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

