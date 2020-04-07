LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $168,990.21 and $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,657.56 or 1.99990637 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023253 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

