Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 825,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,504,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

