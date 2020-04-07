Lobstex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,327.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $318,206.62 and approximately $117,327.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00320805 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00419224 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006600 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,020,261 coins and its circulating supply is 19,020,249 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

