Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $370.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.