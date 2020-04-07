Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $371.60. 901,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.70. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

