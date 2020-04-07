Longbow Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. 611,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -226.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

