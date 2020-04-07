Loom Network Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, DDEX and Upbit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $9.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,061,884 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, DDEX, Allbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bitbns and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

