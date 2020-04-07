Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

