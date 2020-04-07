Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:LK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

