LUNA (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.21

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, Bittrex, Upbit and KuCoin. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC, KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

