Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2.74 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00009075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, BigONE and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

