M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

