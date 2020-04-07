Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

NYSE:MAC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 8,931,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,903. Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $714.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after acquiring an additional 515,016 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

